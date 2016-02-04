BRIEF-Vastned Retail launches share buy-back tender offer for up to 50 mln euros
* Launches share buy-back tender offer for up to 50 million euros ($53.0 million) in cash
Feb 4 DNB ASA :
* CEO Rune Bjerke says "We have said dividend for 2016 will be in the range of 30-50 percent (of net profit). With the build-up of capital, the probability for ending up in the high end of the interval has increased."
* DNB proposed dividend for 2015 of 4.50 crowns per share, or 30 percent of net result, the same as in 2014. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Henrik Stoelen, writing by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Alister Doyle)
* Launches share buy-back tender offer for up to 50 million euros ($53.0 million) in cash
* says 29.25 percent of securities in subordinated note buyback of around 640 million euros were tendered at April 7