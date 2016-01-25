Jan 25 EFTA Surveillance Authority (ESA) said in a statement:

* Has approved Norway's zero value added tax rate for electronic news services

* The new VAT scheme gives equal treatment to online and paper based news media

* The approval is valid until March 1 of 2022

* In a separate note, Norway's Finance Ministry welcomed the decision and said it would be implemented on March 1 of 2016 (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)