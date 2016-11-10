Nov 10 HitecVision, a private equity investor focused on the upstream offshore oil and gas industry, says:

* The partners in licence PL586 on the Norwegian Continental Shelf have decided that a subsea tie-back to the Njord A platform in the Norwegian Sea is the preferred development concept for the Pil & Bue discoveries

* Says it secures a cost-efficient development of the discoveries estimated to hold between 90-130 million boe of resources, with considerable exploration upside

* Point Resources, owned by HitecVision, is the largest owner in the field with a 45 percent interest share, while VNG is the operator with 30 percent and Faroe Petroleum holds the remaining 25 percent

* Stakeholders in the Njord field are Engie, DEA Norway, Statoil, Faroe Petroleum and VNG Read the full statement here: here (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)