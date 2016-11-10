Nov 10 HitecVision, a private equity investor
focused on the upstream offshore oil and gas industry, says:
* The partners in licence PL586 on the Norwegian Continental
Shelf have decided that a subsea tie-back to the Njord A
platform in the Norwegian Sea is the preferred development
concept for the Pil & Bue discoveries
* Says it secures a cost-efficient development of the
discoveries estimated to hold between 90-130 million boe of
resources, with considerable exploration upside
* Point Resources, owned by HitecVision, is the largest
owner in the field with a 45 percent interest share, while VNG
is the operator with 30 percent and Faroe Petroleum
holds the remaining 25 percent
* Stakeholders in the Njord field are Engie, DEA
Norway, Statoil, Faroe Petroleum and VNG
Read the full statement here: here
(Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)