July 11 Faroe Petroleum Plc

* Has successful completed a side-track appraisal well on the Brasse discovery in licence PL740 in the Norwegian North Sea

* Total gross volumes of recoverable hydrocarbons are estimated to be 28-54 mmbbls of oil and 89-158 bcf of gas (43-80 mmboe in aggregate)

* The reservoir is of good quality and believed to be analogous to the effective reservoir at the Brage producing oil field (Faroe 14.3%)

* The Brasse discovery is located within tie-back distance to existing infrastructure

* Faroe and its co-venturer Point Resources, owned by Hitecvision, will now begin assessing options for this discovery

* "Work will now begin on assessing options for monetising this important new asset, given its significant resource estimates and close proximity to existing infrastructure," said Faroe Petroleum chief executive, Graham Stewart Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)