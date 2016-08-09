Aug 9 Statoil

* Presents plan for development and operation of the British-Norwegian Utgard natural gas, NGL and condensate field in the North Sea

* Utgard field investment estimate NOK 3.5 billion ($413.99 million)

* Statoil says Utgard scheduled to come on stream at the end of 2019; in the plateau phase the field will produce approximately some 7,000 sm3 per day of oil equivalent (corresponding to 44,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day)

* Recoverable reserves are estimated at 56.4 million barrels of oil equivalent Source text: here Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4543 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)