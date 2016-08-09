Aug 9 Statoil
* Presents plan for development and operation of the
British-Norwegian Utgard natural gas, NGL and condensate field
in the North Sea
* Utgard field investment estimate NOK 3.5 billion ($413.99
million)
* Statoil says Utgard scheduled to come on stream at the end
of 2019; in the plateau phase the field will produce
approximately some 7,000 sm3 per day of oil equivalent
(corresponding to 44,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day)
* Recoverable reserves are estimated at 56.4 million barrels
of oil equivalent
($1 = 8.4543 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting By Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)