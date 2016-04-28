April 28 Norwegian bank DNB's Chief Executive, Rune Bjerke, told a news conference:

* "We maintain our guidance for at least stable volume weighted margins ... we believe we'll be able to adjust to at least one more cut in interest rates without having to change our overall ambition."

* "Our plan is to return to the long-term dividend policy (of paying out more than 50 percent of profits). We've said this will happen from 2017 at the latest, so we'll have to see how the current year develops before we can say if we're able to return to the long-term policy this year ... it will be at least in the upper end of the 30-50 percent interval." Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Gwladys Fouche)