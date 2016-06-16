June 16 Faroe Petroleum Plc :

* Hitecvision says there has been made an oil and gas discovery in the Brasse exploration well in licence pl740 in the Norwegian North Sea

* The Brage field, operated by BASF's oil and gas unit Wintershall, is located approximately 13 kilometres to the north of Brasse

* Preliminary results based on extensive coring, wireline logs and pressure data show that the well has encountered oil and gas in reservoir sandstones of good quality

* The partnership has now decided to drill a sidetrack to help confirm both the reservoir distribution and hydrocarbon contacts

* The operator of the PL740 licence with 50 percent is Faroe Petroleum, while Point Resources owns the remaining 50 percent

* "If the Brasse drilling results prove a commercial discovery, it could be tied-back to the Brage production facilities or alternatively to other nearby installations. Once there is further information in relation to results from the sidetrack well we will update the market," Faroe's CEO Graham Stewart said in a separate statement Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)