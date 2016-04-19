PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 14
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 19 Oslo Bors VPS Holding ASA:
* says to extend technology collaboration with London Stock Exchange Group by 5 years
* says deal includes trading platforms for equities, fixed income and derivatives Further company coverage:
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 14 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.