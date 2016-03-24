March 24 SSE :

* Says expects it will deliver adjusted earnings per share of between 117 and 119 pence for 2015/16

* Says expects it will deliver an increase in full-year dividend for 2015/16 that is at least equal to RPI inflation, currently expected to be around 1 percent

* SSE says its dividend cover, based on dividend increases that at least keep pace with RPI inflation, could range from around 1.2 times to around 1.4 times over the three years to 2017/18

* SSE says expects its adjusted net debt and hybrid capital will be around 8.5 billion pounds at March 31, 2016, compared to 7.9 billion on Sept. 30, 2015

* SSE says political and regulatory change is one of the principal risks and prolonged uncertainty following the EU referendum would add to that risk

* SSE says it will not take a view on whether the UK should remain or leave the European Union

* Says expects to conclude shortly consultation with employees and other stakeholders about the future of three of the four units at Fiddler's Ferry Power Station in Cheshire.

* SSE will publish its preliminary results for 2015/16 on May 18, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nerijus Adomaitis)