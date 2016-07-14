July 14 (Reuters) -

* Det norske CEO Karl Johnny Hersvik tells a presentation of the firm's second-quarter results that drilling in Barents Sea licences awarded in the 23rd oil licensing round off Norway may occur as early as next year or maybe in 2018

* CEO Hersvik says: "We have capacity to take on another acquisition after the BP merger"

* CFO Alexander Krane says: "After the merger with BP, we expect our borrowing base under the RBL (reserve based lending) to increase going forward. We will update the market as to the discussions with our banks going forward"

* CFO Krane says lower capex guidance due to more efficient operations at the Norwegian Alvheim oilfield and lower cost estimate on the Johan Sverdrup oilfield (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)