Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 19 Telenor CEO Sigve Brekke made the following statements when asked where the company's future growth is expected to come from:
* Says we believe we can grow in emerging markets like Pakistan, Myanmar and Bangladesh, that is where growth will be coming from
* Says assume that company will be able to grow in the Norwegian market again Further company coverage: (Reporting By Gwladys Fouche, editing by Stine Jacobsen)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)