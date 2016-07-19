July 19 Telenor Asa
* Norway's Telenor aims to find a long-term
solution for its India business "as soon as possible", chief
executive Sigve Brekke told Reuters on Tuesday
* "We need more spectrum in India to be able to compete in
the data segment and that solution we don't have. That is why I
am saying we need to consider all different options. What those
options may be in a very dynamic market, I don't want to
speculate on what," he added
