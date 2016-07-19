July 19 Telenor Asa

* Norway's Telenor aims to find a long-term solution for its India business "as soon as possible", chief executive Sigve Brekke told Reuters on Tuesday

* "We need more spectrum in India to be able to compete in the data segment and that solution we don't have. That is why I am saying we need to consider all different options. What those options may be in a very dynamic market, I don't want to speculate on what," he added Further company coverage: (Reporting By Gwladys Fouche, editing by Stine Jacobsen)