Oct 20 Norwegian Air Shuttle Asa made the following statements in its Q3 earnings presentation material:

* Says monitoring demand in the UK post Brexit, limited changes to bookings

* Expects 2016 capex at $1 billion, 2017 capex at $2.1 billion

* To read more about the airline's third-quarter earnings, click here Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)