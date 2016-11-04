BRIEF-Statoil awards Trestakk contracts to FMC Technologies, Technip and Aker Solutions
Nov 4 Statoil Asa
* Statoil awards Trestakk contracts to FMC Technologies, Technip and Aker Solutions
* Statoil says Aker Solutions gets topside contract, FMC and Technip get EPCI contracts, no value provided
* FMC Technologies and Technip will jointly deliver an EPCI contract (engineering, procurement, construction and installation) - subsea, umbilicals, risers, flowlines - including subsea template, manifold, subsea trees, completion system, wellheads, pipelines, risers, control systems, control cable and marine operations
* Aker Solutions in Trondheim will be awarded the contract for the Åsgard topside work. The Åsgard A production vessel will be modified to receive oil and gas from the Trestakk field
* Field is offshore Norway
* Full Trestakk investments are estimated at 5.5 billion Norwegian crowns Source text for Eikon: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)
