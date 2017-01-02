Jan 2 (Reuters) -

* Norway's central bank says Geir Oeivind Nygaard has been appointed as Chief Investment Officer (CIO) Asset Strategies in Norges Bank Investment Management, normally known as the oil fund

* Nygaard comes from the position of Global Head of Portfolio Management, but has been interim CIO Asset Strategies since 1 December 2016 (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)