BRIEF-Vaalco Energy provides operational update
* Vaalco Energy provides operational update and posts new investor presentation to website
Nov 10 Aker Bp Asa
* Aker bp announces the start-up of production from viper-kobra, which is tied back to the Alvheim fpso
* Aker bp says the project is developed on time and within budget
* The development costs for Viper-Kobra is approximately NOK 1.8 billion
* The estimated output of the two wells is planned to an average initial daily rate of 15,000 barrels of oil equivalents
* The distribution of ownership interests corresponds to that of the Alvheim licence: Aker BP (65 percent), ConocoPhillips (20 percent) and Lundin Norway (15 percent) Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)
* Bankwell Financial Group reports record fourth quarter and annual net income of $3.3 million or $0.43 per share and $12.4 million or $1.62 per share, respectively and declares first quarter dividend
Jan 25 Heinz ketchup maker Kraft Heinz Co and media mogul Oprah Winfrey said on Wednesday they would form a joint venture to develop a new line of food products in the United States.