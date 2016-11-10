Nov 10 Aker Bp Asa

* Aker bp announces the start-up of production from viper-kobra, which is tied back to the Alvheim fpso

* Aker bp says the project is developed on time and within budget

* The development costs for Viper-Kobra is approximately NOK 1.8 billion

* The estimated output of the two wells is planned to an average initial daily rate of 15,000 barrels of oil equivalents

* The distribution of ownership interests corresponds to that of the Alvheim licence: Aker BP (65 percent), ConocoPhillips (20 percent) and Lundin Norway (15 percent)