June 1 Ryanair :

* Ryanair Chief Commercial officer David O'Brien tells a news conference the airline will cut back on flights to Norway after new air fare tax was imposed on June 1

* Says Ryanair will cut Norway traffic by 50 percent

* Says company to close down its base at Norway's Rygge airport on Oct 29

* Says company to start flying 3 times per day from Oslo Gardermoen airport to London Stansted

* Says "if we get a signal this week that the tax will be scrapped we won't close the base" at Rygge