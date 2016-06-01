UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 1 Ryanair :
* Ryanair Chief Commercial officer David O'Brien tells a news conference the airline will cut back on flights to Norway after new air fare tax was imposed on June 1
* Says Ryanair will cut Norway traffic by 50 percent
* Says company to close down its base at Norway's Rygge airport on Oct 29
* Says company to start flying 3 times per day from Oslo Gardermoen airport to London Stansted
* Says "if we get a signal this week that the tax will be scrapped we won't close the base" at Rygge Further company coverage: (Reporting By Joachim Dagenborg and Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources