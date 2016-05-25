May 25 Norway Royal Salmon Asa :

* Norway's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries reverses The Food and Safety Authority's decision to reject Norway Royal Salmon's production of triploid salmon at two locations in Finnmark, in line with the appeal from the company

* Norway Royal Salmon will be allowed to produce 1.6 million triploid salmon in total at the two locations

* The Food Safety Authority rejected Norway Royal Salmon's application for production of triploid salmon on May 20

