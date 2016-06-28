UPDATE 1-Japan PM to meet Toyota president before Trump summit
* Japan PM Abe to meet Trump next week (Adds details on trade friction)
June 28 Norway's oil fund:
* Says to exclude Cairn Energy and Kosmos Energy based on an assessment of the risk of particularly serious violations of fundamental ethical norms
* The fund's ethics council says recommends the exclusions because the companies contribute to serious violations of fundamental ethical norms through their hydrocarbon exploration offshore Western Sahara on behalf of Moroccan authorities Source text: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)
* Japan PM Abe to meet Trump next week (Adds details on trade friction)
* Russian oil output down to 11.11 mln bpd in January * Pipeline oil exports up to 4.409 mln bpd last month * Russia pledged to cut oil output by 300,000 bpd by H1-end * All Russian majors cut oil output in January (Writes through, adds quotes, details) By Olesya Astakhova and Vladimir Soldatkin MOSCOW, Feb 2 Russian oil output contracted in January by 100,000 barrels per day, led by decline at all the major domestic producers and following a global accord aime
* Cashflow up by 69 percent in fourth quarter (Recasts, adds shares, quotes, details)