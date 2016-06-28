June 28 Norway's oil fund:

* Says to exclude Cairn Energy and Kosmos Energy based on an assessment of the risk of particularly serious violations of fundamental ethical norms

* The fund's ethics council says recommends the exclusions because the companies contribute to serious violations of fundamental ethical norms through their hydrocarbon exploration offshore Western Sahara on behalf of Moroccan authorities Source text: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)