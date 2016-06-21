UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 21 Norway's Fisheries Minister Per Sandberg said in a statement:
* Plans tighter regulation on the use of medication used to treat sea lice in salmon farming
* Taking precaution is necessary as the use of sea lice treatments has increased
* To hold hearing on proposals with an Oct 1 deadline Source text (in Norwegian only):
here (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources