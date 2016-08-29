PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 30
Jan 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 29 (Reuters) -
* Norway to launch its 24th offshore oil and gas licensing round on Monday, the prime minister's office said in a statement
* Prime Minister Erna Solberg and Oil and Energy Minister Tord Lien to hold news conference in Stavanger at 0745 GMT to present the start-up
* In May, Norway announced the outcome of its 23rd licensing round following a 16-month process, with awards of exploration acreage to 13 oil firms
* Norway first began searching for oil and gas in the 1960s, and is now western Europe's top producer (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Jan 28 The ban on U.S. travel for passport-holders of seven Middle Eastern states applies to airlines' flight crew, the International Air Transport Association said in an email to carriers around the world on Saturday.