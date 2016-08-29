Aug 29 (Reuters) -

* Norway to launch its 24th offshore oil and gas licensing round on Monday, the prime minister's office said in a statement

* Prime Minister Erna Solberg and Oil and Energy Minister Tord Lien to hold news conference in Stavanger at 0745 GMT to present the start-up

* In May, Norway announced the outcome of its 23rd licensing round following a 16-month process, with awards of exploration acreage to 13 oil firms

* Norway first began searching for oil and gas in the 1960s, and is now western Europe's top producer (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)