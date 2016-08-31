Aug 31 Norwegian oil firm Det norske's CEO made the following statements during a presentation at an oil industry conference on Wednesday:

* Says the firm's goal is now to be able to sanction new stand-alone projects at break-even price of $35 per barrel

* The firm, controlled by Norwegian billionaire Kjell Inge Roekke's Aker and which is soon to merge with BP's Norwegian business, had previously set a goal of cutting costs to a level where the firm would be able to approve new stand-alone developments at $40 oil price Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen in Stavanger, Norway, editing by Terje Solsvik)