UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 6 (Reuters) -
* Orkla CEO Peter Ruzicka says highly likely that the company won't own stake in aluminium components maker Sapa, a joint venture owned 50/50 by Orkla and Norsk Hydro, five years from now
* Orkla CEO says will look at further potential acquisitions, will raise dividend unless acquisition targets are found
* Orkla CEO says China is an interesting market, also U.S.
* Orkla CEO says will not invest more in Russia
* Orkla CEO says to pay at least nok 2.50 per share in dividend in the years from 2016 to 2018
* Orkla CEO says branded consumer goods division should alone be able to support a dividend of at least of NOK 2.50 crowns per share Further company coverage: (Reporting By Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources