Sept 6 (Reuters) -

* Orkla CEO Peter Ruzicka says highly likely that the company won't own stake in aluminium components maker Sapa, a joint venture owned 50/50 by Orkla and Norsk Hydro, five years from now

* Orkla CEO says will look at further potential acquisitions, will raise dividend unless acquisition targets are found

* Orkla CEO says China is an interesting market, also U.S.

* Orkla CEO says will not invest more in Russia

* Orkla CEO says to pay at least nok 2.50 per share in dividend in the years from 2016 to 2018

* Orkla CEO says branded consumer goods division should alone be able to support a dividend of at least of NOK 2.50 crowns per share Further company coverage: (Reporting By Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)