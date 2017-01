Sept 14 Oslo-listed DNO's Chief Financial Officer Haakon Sandborg made the following comments at an energy conference in Oslo on Wednesday:

* "The restructuring process in Gulf Keystone is ongoing and we expect it to be done in October."

* "We have said that we need to see some level of support from major shareholders and bondholders for us to become shareholders in the company."

* "We have had some meetings with some of the major owners and expect some further discussion. But other than that I can't say much at the moment." Further company coverage: (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Gwladys Fouche)