Oct 26 Storebrand Asa
* CEO Odd Arild Grefstad says company is well positioned to
give owners a good return on investment in the form of dividends
and/or share buybacks in the coming time
* Grefstad says Q3 report strengthens company's dividend
guidance; expects to pay at least a half dividend for 2016
* CFO Lars Loeddesoel says company expects growth rate in
insurance industry to be back at double digit level within 18-24
months
* Storebrand on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings
ahead of forecasts
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)