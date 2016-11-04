Nov 4 Statoil Asa

* says Jannicke Nilsson has been appointed executive vice president and chief operating officer (COO) in Statoil asa

* says Nilsson takes over the role from Anders Opedal, who will lead the development of Statoil's growing and increasingly important operations in Brazil as new country manager

* says Nilsson will report to President and CEO Eldar Saetre with her office location being Stavanger, while Opedal will report to Lars Christian Bacher, executive vice president Development & Production International Source text: bit.ly/2euI9zN Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)