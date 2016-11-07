Nov 7 CEO Oeyvind Eriksen of Aker ASA
, top owner of Aker Solutions, said:
* Remains to be seen how much of a competitive threat will
be created by recent M&A transactions in subsea
* says "we remain open to strategic opportunities. Whatever
is right to realize the company's full value potential" in
subsea holdings
* says "all key performance indicators are trending up and
in my opinion Aker's portfolio has never been in better shape."
* says regarding the potential for M&A at Aker BP on
Norway's continental shelf: "The gap between bid and ask for
assets on NCS seems somewhat closer now than a year ago."
* says we have not yet discussed the possibility for
quarterly dividends from Aker ASA. For the time being yearly
dividends remains our strategy
