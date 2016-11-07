Nov 7 CEO Oeyvind Eriksen of Aker ASA , top owner of Aker Solutions, said:

* Remains to be seen how much of a competitive threat will be created by recent M&A transactions in subsea

* says "we remain open to strategic opportunities. Whatever is right to realize the company's full value potential" in subsea holdings

* says "all key performance indicators are trending up and in my opinion Aker's portfolio has never been in better shape."

* says regarding the potential for M&A at Aker BP on Norway's continental shelf: "The gap between bid and ask for assets on NCS seems somewhat closer now than a year ago."

* says we have not yet discussed the possibility for quarterly dividends from Aker ASA. For the time being yearly dividends remains our strategy