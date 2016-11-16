BRIEF-Kingstone Companies Inc prices common stock offering
* Kingstone Companies Inc says to use net proceeds from offering to contribute capital to Kingstone Insurance Company to support its ratings upgrade plan
Nov 16 Norway state oil firm Petoro's CEO, Grethe Moen, told an industry conference in Stavanger, Norway, on Wednesday:
** Says expects concept for the first part of Troll phase 3 development to be selected in 2017
** Phase 3 covers development of gas reserves in Troll Vest
** Says the selection will include subsea templates and flowline
** Partners in Statoil-operated Troll field are Petoro, Shell, Total and ConocoPhillips .
** Says also expects concept for the future development of Askeladd structure of the Arctic Snoehvit gas field to be selected in 2017
** Snoehvit feeds Europe's only plant for producing liquefied natural gas (LNG)
** Partners in Statoil-operated Snoehvit field include Norway's state-owned Petoro, French Total and Engie , and DEA Norge
** Says expects investment decisions for the Arctic Johan Castberg field and the Snorre Expansion Project in 2017
Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)
* Kingstone Companies Inc says to use net proceeds from offering to contribute capital to Kingstone Insurance Company to support its ratings upgrade plan
* Verizon is exploring a combination with Charter; efforts preliminary and may not result in deal - CNBC, citing DJ Source text: http://bit.ly/2k77PWE
* Verily Life Sciences announces $800 million investment by Temasek