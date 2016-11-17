BRIEF-3I Goup posts NAV per share 558 pence, total return 24.1 pct at end-2016
* Nav per share of 558 pence and total return of 24.1% at 31 december 2016
Nov 17 Centrica Plc
* Centrica Norway's senior vice president Dag Omre said the firm plans to sanction its Oda field in the North Sea, formerly known as Butch, before the end of this year
* "We hope to be able to submit a plan of development to the ministry some time in December of this year," Omre told an industry conference in Stavanger on Thursday
* The cost estimate is now 5.5 billion NOK ($648.39 million) which is a 47 percent reduction compared to the initial estimate
* Will be developed as a subsea tie-back to the Ula platform
* Peak production of 35,000 boepd with expected production startup mid-2019
* Partners in the field are Suncor Energy, Tullow Oil , Faroe Petroleum
* Centrica's Fogelberg discovery could come on stream by 2020/2021 if "it's robust enough," Omre said
* The firm is currently evaluating the Valemon and Noekken discoveries located in the Kvitebjoern area and sees potential production start post-2020/2021 Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4825 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Nav per share of 558 pence and total return of 24.1% at 31 december 2016
DUBAI, Jan 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.