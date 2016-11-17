Nov 17 Centrica Plc

* Centrica Norway's senior vice president Dag Omre said the firm plans to sanction its Oda field in the North Sea, formerly known as Butch, before the end of this year

* "We hope to be able to submit a plan of development to the ministry some time in December of this year," Omre told an industry conference in Stavanger on Thursday

* The cost estimate is now 5.5 billion NOK ($648.39 million) which is a 47 percent reduction compared to the initial estimate

* Will be developed as a subsea tie-back to the Ula platform

* Peak production of 35,000 boepd with expected production startup mid-2019

* Partners in the field are Suncor Energy, Tullow Oil , Faroe Petroleum

* Centrica's Fogelberg discovery could come on stream by 2020/2021 if "it's robust enough," Omre said

* The firm is currently evaluating the Valemon and Noekken discoveries located in the Kvitebjoern area and sees potential production start post-2020/2021 Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4825 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)