US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set records as tech, banks lead
* Indexes up: Dow 0.57 pct, S&P 500 0.66 pct, Nasdaq 0.86 pct (Updates to market close)
Jan 17 Norway's oil ministry said in a statement:
* Has approved offshore oil/gas developments of the fields Utgard and Byrding
* Statoil is operator of both fields and filed formal applications in 2016 to develop the fields
* For more on the fields, click on
Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.57 pct, S&P 500 0.66 pct, Nasdaq 0.86 pct (Updates to market close)
NEW YORK, Jan 24 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq set record highs on Tuesday in a broad rally led by gains in financial and technology stocks.
SANTIAGO, Jan 24 Unionized workers at BHP Billiton-owned Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, said on Tuesday that they rejected the company's latest wage offer and asked its workers to vote for a strike and prepare themselves for an extended conflict.