Jan 12 An Aker Solutions spokeswoman said:

* Says it will reduce the workforce at some locations and that about 650 positions, mainly in Norway, Britain and India, will be affected

* Says cuts triggered by a continued market slowdown and as part of a global reorganisation, begun in November, to strengthen the company's competitiveness Further company coverage: (Reporting By Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik)