* Says partners in Norway's Skarfjell license have selected a subsea development solution tied back to the Gjoea platform Wintershall said in a separate statement:

* The majority of the Skarfjell discovery is located in license PL 418, with a possible extension into PL 378

* In PL 418 Wintershall Norge AS (operator) has 35 percent, Capricorn Norge AS (part of Cairn Energy PLC) 20 percent, Bayerngas Norge AS 20 percent, Edison Norge AS 15 percent and DEA Norge AS 10 percent

* In PL 378 Wintershall Norge AS (operator) has 62.5 percent, Capricorn Norge AS (part of Cairn Energy PLC) 20 percent and Repsol Norge AS 17.5 percent