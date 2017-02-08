Feb 8 Schibsted Asa
* Schibsted CEO Rolv Erik Ryssdal says there is further
potential for growth in online classifieds, both via organic
growth and through further in-market consolidation and bolt-on
acquisitions
* Says Leboncoin unit has a potential to increase revenue
* Says things looks better in Spain, both for job sector and
cars, but competitor in the real estate market has increased
activity and lowered prices
* Overall revenue growth for Schibsted Spain is expected to
improve in 2017
