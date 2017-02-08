Feb 8 Schibsted Asa

* Schibsted CEO Rolv Erik Ryssdal says there is further potential for growth in online classifieds, both via organic growth and through further in-market consolidation and bolt-on acquisitions

* Says Leboncoin unit has a potential to increase revenue

* Says things looks better in Spain, both for job sector and cars, but competitor in the real estate market has increased activity and lowered prices

* Overall revenue growth for Schibsted Spain is expected to improve in 2017 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)