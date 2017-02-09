Feb 9 DNO Asa

* Chairman Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani says DNO expects production at Peshkabir field in Iraq's Kurdistan region to start by the end of 2017 from at least one well

* DNO operates and holds a 55 percent working interest in the Tawke license which holds the Peshkabir field. Genel Energy plc and the Kurdistan Regional Government hold a 25 percent and 20 percent interest, respectively

