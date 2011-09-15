WASHINGTON, Sept 15 The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits rose unexpectedly last week in a sign concerns about a weak economy were sapping an already be 536870914 1818583399

Applications for unemployment benefits climbed to 428,000 in the week ending Sept.10 from an upwardly revised 417,000 the prior week, the Labor Department said.

It was the second straight week in which claims rose. Wall Street analysts had been looking for a dip to 410,000.

Excluding one week in early August, claims have held above 400,000 since early April. A Labor Department official said there was no discernible effect from Hurricane Irene or other storms i 536870913 1847620712

The four-week moving average of claims, which smooths out volatility, rose to 419,500 from 415,500 the prior week.

Continuing claims eased to 3.726 million in the week ending Sept. 3 from 3.738 million the previous week. The number of total recipients on benefit rolls was 7.144 million.

U.S. employment growth ground to a halt in August, with zero net job creation raising fears of a new recession and putting pressure on the Federal Reserve to ease monetary policy further at 536870913 543782003

(Reporting by Jason Lange, Editing by Andrea Ricci) (jason.lange@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 310 5487; Reuters Messaging: jason.lange.reuters.com@reuters.net))