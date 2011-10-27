WASHINGTON Oct 27 New U.S. claims for unemployment benefits fell modestly last week but a closely followed trend reading edged higher, pointing to ongoing weakness in the natio 536870914 1855091488

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits slipped by 2,000 in the week ending Oct. 22 to a seasonally adjusted 402,000, the Labor Department said on Thursday. The government raised sl 536870913 1768384628

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast claims edging down to 400,000 from the previously reported 403,000.

The level of weekly claims remains well above pre-recession levels and has dipped below 400,000 only on brief occasions this year, suggesting no fast turnaround is imminent for the moribun 536870913 1679845999

A Labor Department official said there were no unusual factors influencing the calculation of jobless claims.

The four-week moving average of claims, considered a better measure of labor market trends, rose 1,750 to 405,500.

The number of people still receiving benefits under regular state programs after an initial week of aid dropped 96,000 to 3.645 million in the week ended Oct. 15.

Economists had forecast so-called continuing claims at 3.7 million.

A total of 6.68 million people were claiming unemployment benefits in the week ended Oct. 8, down from 6.70 million during the prior week.