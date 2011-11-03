WASHINGTON Nov 3 U.S. nonfarm productivity increased during the third quarter while growth in wages and benefits slowed sharply, showing that some inflation pressures were easi 536870914 1852252261

Productivity rose at a 3.1 percent annual rate, the Labor Department said on Thursday, the biggest increase since the first quarter of 2010.

Productivity, which measures hourly output per worker, fell during the first two quarters of this year.

Economists had expected the governments report would show productivity increased at a 2.8 percent rate. The rebound in productivity was in a line with the return to stronger economic grow

The productivity report showed unit labor costs fell 2.4 percent in the third quarter, a much bigger decline than the 0.8 percent rate forecast by analysts.

Compensation per hour rose 0.6 percent during the period, down from growth of 2.7 percent during the previous quarter and 5.6 percent in the first three months of the year. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci)