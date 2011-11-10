WASHINGTON Nov 10 New U.S. claims for unemployment benefits declined for the second straight week, to the lowest level since the first week of April, the Labor Department said 1869488212

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 10,000 to a seasonally adjusted 390,000 in the week ended Nov. 5, slightly below the 400,000 that analysts polled by Reuters had expecte 536870913 1680744532

Weekly claims still remain well above pre-recession levels and have only dipped below 400,000 -- a threshold many economists believe signifies improving labor market conditions -- 10 time 536870913 1931505526

A Labor Department official said a freak fall snowstorm that kept many people housebound in the Northeast did not affect initial jobless claims.

The number of people still receiving benefits under regular state programs after an initial week of aid fell 92,000 in the week ended Oct. 29 to 3.615 million. That was the steepest drop s 536870913 1768842085

The four-week moving average of claims, considered a better measure of labor market trends, fell to 400,000 from 405,250 the prior week, which was revised up from the previously reported 4 536870913 808725557 (Reporting by Lisa Lambert, Editing by Andrea Ricci