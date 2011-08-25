UPDATE 1-MSCI adds 3 securities to All-World Index in latest review
Feb 9 U.S. index provider MSCI announced on Thursday that it will add three securities and remove just one from its All-World Index.
OSLO, 25 aug Three months to end-June (millions of dollars unless stated)
Q2 2011 Q2 2010** Forecast* Operating revenues 96 127 61 Operating profit 27 31 20 Net profit 16 24 15 EPS ($) 0.04 0.05 0.03 Dividend per share($) 0.02 0.05 0.03
NOTES:
*) The forecasts are average estimates from Reuters survey of 12 brokerages and banks.
**) Restaded (Reporting by Martine Myhrum Sletmoen)
Feb 9 U.S. index provider MSCI announced on Thursday that it will add three securities and remove just one from its All-World Index.
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Feb 9 U.S. President Donald Trump called the U.S. air traffic control system out of date on Thursday and criticized its $10 billion yearly price tag but stopped short of calling for privatization of the program.
BOSTON/NEW YORK, Feb 9 The fiercest snowstorm of the winter slammed the northeastern United States on Thursday, leaving a foot (30 cm) of snow in places, canceling thousands of flights and shutting down schools. At least two deaths were blamed on the storm.