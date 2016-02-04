Feb 4 Banco Bpi Sa
* Banco BPI board says voted to eliminate
statutory cap on voting rights at General Meetings of 20 percent
* General shareholder meeting to be convened to vote on
proposed amendment
* Says the limit may condition monitoring and involvement of
the Bank's current or future shareholders after significant
changes within the Portuguese financial system in the recent
past and new challenges stemming from those changes
* Says bank needs to have at its disposalall the possible
instruments to deal with those challenges to better defend the
interests of the institution, its shareholders and depositors.
* In June last year, BPI failed to eliminate the limit on
voting rights, which ultimately led its largest shareholder -
Spain's Caixabank - to drop its takeover bid for BPI.
* BPI has lately been at odds with its second-largest
shareholder, Angola's Isabel dos Santos, over the lender's plan
to spin off its African assets, especially in Angola
