March 21 Chief Executive Officer of the small Portuguese bank Caixa Economica Montepio Geral, Jose Felix Morgado, tells Reuters:

* Expects to return to quarterly profits at some point during this year, reversing the trend after last year's losses.

* Sees return to a full-year profit in 2017 as restructuring costs still weigh. Last year, net loss was 243 million euros ($274 million) due to impairments.

* Common equity Tier 1 solvency ratio to rise to 10.9 percent under phased-in criteria from 8.8 percent at the end of 2015 after a 300 million euro capital increase approved on Friday.

* Bank stabilised in late 2015 after restructuring, has solid capital, robust liquidity, which will boost business.

* Bank assumes dynamic stance to compete in credit, deposits market.

* Target to keep market share of six percent.

* Expects Montepio to remain one of very few Portuguese-owned banks as the sector goes through a deep transformation.

* Deposits recover in fourth quarter.

* Montepio shares on Monday debuted in Lisbon's blue-chip PSI20, falling over 4 percent after a steep rise on Friday.($1 = 0.8881 euros) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves)