Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 23 Portugal's largest listed bank Millennium bcp - Banco Comercial Portugues Sa :
* Says has begun exclusive talks with private equity firm Cabot Square Capital LLP with a view to sell its online banking unit ActivoBank.
* No final decision has yet been made on the possible sale ofActivobank.Source text for Eikon: (here) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Andrei Khalip)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order