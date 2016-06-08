LISBON, June 8 The Bank of Portugal on Wednesday
slightly lowered its estimates for growth in the next three
years, with lower investment and export levels, and warned that
there was a "significant probability" that growth would fall
short of its projections.
In its June economic bulletin it said growth in 2016 is set
to reach 1.3 percent, down from its previous estimate of 1.5
percent made in March. In 2017 it sees growth of 1.6 percent,
followed by 1.5 percent in 2018.
The government expects growth of 1.8 percent this year after
1.5 percent in 2015.
The Bank of Portugal said the economy remained vulnerable to
shocks after slower economic activity in the past few quarters.
"The slowing down of economic activity in the past quarters,
associated with the performance of exports and investment,
reveals that the Portuguese economy remains very vulnerable to
shocks," the bulletin said.
In the first quarter, the economy expanded just 0.2 percent
compared with the previous quarter.
"The combination of identified risks surrounding the
projections translate into a significant probability that the
evolution of economic activity and prices will be lower than
projected," the bank said.
Portugal's Socialist government, which rules together with
two far-left parties, has pledged to stick to budget goals
agreed with Brussels but at the same time has rolled back some
reforms adopted during the country's 2011-14 bailout.
The central bank said that for growth to be sustainable the
country needs a predictable institutional and fiscal framework
and structural reforms that boost investment.
"On the other hand, it is necessary to guarantee a sustained
decline in the level of state debt and the adoption of policies
that reinforce the efficiency and stability of the functioning
of financial intermediation," the central bank said.
(Reporting By Axel Bugge and Sergio Goncalves)