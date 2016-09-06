PORTO, Portugal, Sept 6 A meeting of
shareholders in Portugal's Banco BPI intended to lift a 20
percent limit on voting rights was suspended on Tuesday until
Sept. 21 due to legal injunctions, shareholders said.
This is the second time the meeting is suspended - the first
was on July 22 - and further frustrates Spain's Caixabank in its
takeover bid to buy the rest of Banco BPI it does not already
own. Caixabank is BPI's biggest shareholder with a 45 percent
stake.
"The general assembly of shareholders was suspended," said a
shareholder as he left the meeting. "A new meeting was set for
Sept. 21."
The first meeting was suspended after a legal injunction
over a minor procedural issue. Shareholders said there is still
no court decision on the issue, meaning a vote on lifting voting
right limits could still not take place.
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge)