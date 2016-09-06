PORTO, Portugal, Sept 6 A meeting of shareholders in Portugal's Banco BPI intended to lift a 20 percent limit on voting rights was suspended on Tuesday until Sept. 21 due to legal injunctions, shareholders said.

This is the second time the meeting is suspended - the first was on July 22 - and further frustrates Spain's Caixabank in its takeover bid to buy the rest of Banco BPI it does not already own. Caixabank is BPI's biggest shareholder with a 45 percent stake.

"The general assembly of shareholders was suspended," said a shareholder as he left the meeting. "A new meeting was set for Sept. 21."

The first meeting was suspended after a legal injunction over a minor procedural issue. Shareholders said there is still no court decision on the issue, meaning a vote on lifting voting right limits could still not take place. (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge)