PARIS, Sept 27 Spanish utility Agbar, owned by Suez Environnement , is in advanced talks to sell a majority stake in British utility Bristol Water and could reach an agreement within the next couple of weeks, a source close to the French water and waste company told Reuters.

Suez's Agbar unit has since June been looking for a buyer for Bristol Water, which it acquired in 2006 for 362 million pounds ($563 million). Bristol Water last year served about 1.1 million people.

"Negotiations are progressing rapidly," a source close to Suez Environnement said. "Reaching an agreement could be a matter of a couple of weeks rather than a month."

The source confirmed that Japanese trading houses Itochu Corp and Marubeni Corp, M&G Investment infrastructure fund and Balfour Beatty had emerged as interested buyers in a stake that could be 70 percent of Bristol Water's equity.

Media reports previously have said that Bristol Water could be worth around 400 million pounds ($621 million) and that the proceeds from the sale would be used to cut debt.

Bristol Water's operating profit for the year ended on March 31 reached 18.6 million pounds while net debt came in at 180.4 million pounds.

Suez Environnement, which owns about 75 percent of Agbar, declined to comment.

($1 = 0.643 British Pounds) (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Christian Plumb)