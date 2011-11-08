PARIS Nov 8 France's second-biggest listed bank Societe Generale on Tuesday reported a 30.6 percent slump in third-quarter profits hurt by charges including Greek debt writedowns, and scrapped its 2011 dividend to preserve capital.

Third-quarter profit fell to 622 million euros from 896 million in the same period a year earlier. This was worse than consensus forecasts for profit of 858 million, according to a Reuters poll.

The bank, which like larger French rival BNP Paribas has announced sweeping asset sales to help plug a capital shortfall it estimated at 2.1 billion euros ($2.9 billion), said it had sold 10 billion euros in toxic assets between July and November at a pre-tax cost of 121 million. ($1 = 0.727 Euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent)