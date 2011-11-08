PARIS Nov 8 France's second-biggest listed bank
Societe Generale on Tuesday reported a 30.6 percent
slump in third-quarter profits hurt by charges including Greek
debt writedowns, and scrapped its 2011 dividend to preserve
capital.
Third-quarter profit fell to 622 million euros from 896
million in the same period a year earlier. This was worse than
consensus forecasts for profit of 858 million, according to a
Reuters poll.
The bank, which like larger French rival BNP Paribas
has announced sweeping asset sales to help plug a
capital shortfall it estimated at 2.1 billion euros ($2.9
billion), said it had sold 10 billion euros in toxic assets
between July and November at a pre-tax cost of 121 million.
($1 = 0.727 Euros)
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent)