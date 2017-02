WARSAW Aug 11 Poland's top software maker Asseco is seeking shareholders' approval for a 600 million zloty ($205 million) share buyback programme, proposals for the shareholder meeting showed on Thursday.

The company will seek to buy back a maximum of 25.6 million shares or 33 percent of all its stock.

Shareholders will decide whether to approve the buyback on Sept 6. ($1=2.914 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski; Editing by Mike Nesbit)