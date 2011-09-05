PARIS, Sept 5 ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet said on Monday ECB experts disagreed with the IMF's method for assessing the capital requirements of European banks and that the Fund's final figure would be well below 200 billion euros.

Trichet also said that an EU/IMF troika had given the Greek government more time to take the decisions needed to keep its EU-IMF bailout programme on track.

"The Greek government understands the message and will do what is needed to achieve these objectives," Trichet said in a television interview.

Asked if European banks capital requirements were in line with the reported 200 billion euro assessment by the Fund, Trichet replied: "There is a very important disagreement on the methods for calculating capital needs ... I am convinced that the final IMF figure will be very far from that."

