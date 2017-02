WARSAW, Sept 8 Poland's electricity producer Tauron plans to enter the natural gas market once it is opened to competition, Chief Executive Dariusz Lubera said in a television interview with TVN CNBC on Thursday.

The Polish gas market is currently dominated by PGNiG , but the regulator and government are taking steps to allow new players to compete with the state-controlled monopolist as soon as in 2012. (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski)