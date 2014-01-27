PARIS Jan 27 France's Ubisoft on Monday declined comment on market talk of possible delay to the release of its "Watch Dogs" game and said it was still set for release in the first quarter of its 2014-15 fiscal year.

"The group does not comment on market rumours," a Ubisoft spokesman said in response to a query from Reuters, after a 4-percent fall in the company's share price. "The game is still expected in the first quarter of fiscal 2014-15."

(Reporting By Gwenaelle Barzic and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Nick Vinocur)